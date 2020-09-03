Bundibugyo district security committee imposes 7pm curfew

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bundibugyo district security committee has imposed a night curfew in the district to curb threats of violence ahead of the NRM party primaries. The curfew came into effect today.

The Deputy RDC Umar Muhanguzi issued the directive calling on the local community to be home by 7 pm or else they will face arrest.

Muhanguzi says that the decision follows reports that some people were threatening to carry out violent attacks against opponents and their supporters.

He added that security in the district has been beefed up to contain any forms of violence during the election exercise.

In 2016, at least 12 people were killed and over 10 houses set ablaze in post-election clashes in the district.

The violent clashes were sparked off by the declaration of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Ronald Mutegeki as the winner of a hotly-contested LCV chairman’s race between him and independent candidate and the then incumbent Jolly Tibamanya.

