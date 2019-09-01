Buganda Road are National Primary Schools music festival champions

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Primary School is the champion of this year’s National Primary Schools Music, Dance and Drama Competition. Buganda Road Primary School garnered 917 points at the weeklong festival held at Sacred Heart Secondary School in Gulu town that ended on Saturday.

The festive saw 56 primary schools across the country show case talents in drama, creative dance, western set piece, storytelling and traditional folk songs among others.

Clever Origin Junior School from Nakawa Division came second followed by Parental Care Primary School from Bushenyi Municipality, Nakivubo Primary school and Hadassah Primary school in third, fourth and fifth positions with 883, 879, 865, 850 points respectively.

Kapkwirwok Primary School from Kapchorwa came 56th with 572 points followed by Rugando 2 Primary School from Rubizi with 580 points, Kyanyakatura Primary School from Bushenyi with 585 points and Oasis Primary School from Arua municipality with 637 points.

The festive was held under the theme ‘A malaria free school and environment gives good health to enhance the child’s quality of learning for sustainable development through mass action against malaria.’

It was sponsored by the Ministry of Health and the Education and Sports Ministry.



Dr. Jimmy Opigo from the Ministry of Health asked school authorities to scale up advocacy against malaria and other diseases that affect learning from music, dance and drama.

In a message read for her by Dr. Cleophus Bugenyi, the Commissioner for Teacher education Standards, the State Minister in charge of Primary Education, Rosemary Seninde hailed learners for using MDD to sensitize the community on the dangers of malaria.

Stella Maries primary school from Nkokonjeru were the champions of the 2018 national primary schools music, dance and drama competition after beating Buganda Road primary school which came second. Moroto district shall host next year’s national primary schools music festival.

