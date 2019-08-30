Bududa power consumers protest power outages

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Power consumers in Bududa are protesting the persistent power outages.

The consumers in Kuushu town council have been experiencing the power outage for the past one month, which has destabilized businesses.

Dickson Natsami and Paul Mateya, who both operate shops in the area, said that for the past three weeks they have not sold cold drinks due to the outages.

They said that they have almost taken a month without power yet they are legal customers who are paying for bills at every end of month and wondered why UMEME has taken long to solve the problem.

Rogers Wabuti, a saloon operator said UMEME should also think of waving off service fees because they are in darkness.

Joseph Wandulu, a welder in Kuushu town council says his business purely depends on power and since the power outage, he has failed to provide for his family.

Moses Siisa, the LCIII Chairperson Bumayoka sub-county and caretaker Kuushu town council asked UMEME to provide a mini office or Branch to Bududa district to minimize power shortages in the area.

He said that Bududa experiences a heavy rain which always affects the power lines.

Efforts to get a comment from UMEME were futile as the manager Paul Ssempiira could not pick our repeated calls.

However, an operations officer in UMEME says that the transformer which supplies power to these areas had blown and that residents ought to be calm as the company is trying to look for an alternative transformer.

*****

URN