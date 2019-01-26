British solar firm secures US$31million for expansion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | British renewable energy firm, BBOXX, has secured $31 million investment from the Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) fund for African expansion.

The firm said it will also use the cash to roll out its solar platform that incorporates photovoltaics, battery systems, real-time analytics and the option of mobile phone utility payments in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“AIIM’s investment will turbocharge our operations in Rwanda, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Mansoor Hamayun, the company’s chief executive and co-founder, said.

This will allow us to scale rapidly and continue to drive disaggregation in what has traditionally been a vertically integrated market.”

The Africa-focused energy firm recently teamed up with EDF for operations in Togo, with General Electric in the DRC and Orange for streamlining telecoms in West Africa