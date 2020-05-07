Body of Ugandan doctor stuck in lagos due to COVID-19 lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Relatives of the Ugandan medical doctor who died in a Nigerian hospital in Lagos early this week are stuck on how to repatriate his remains because of the corona virus lock down.

Dr. Patrick Opira Molns, who was attached to The Aids Support Organization – TASO in Gulu district breathed his last at Isolo General Hospital in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Monday.

The deceased was admitted for treatment and management of a terminal kidney ailment in March this year before government announced the nationwide lock down. He was accompanied by his wife.

Michael Ochow, the Gulu TASO Center Programme Manager, said Dr. Opira has been battling kidney complications for close to two years, adding that he was referred to Isolo Hospital on the recommendation of doctors at Kiruddu General Referral Hospital in Kampala.

“They were scheduled twice to fly back but the lockdown trapped him and the wife in Nigeria. The wife narrated that on Sunday he had been weak prompting him to be checked for Coronavirus, which was negative before him eventually passed on.” Ochow told URN.

Adding that, “His body is still at Isolo General Hospital and now with this lockdown, it is challenging to have his body back soon.” He said negotiations and discussions are ongoing to return the body to Uganda for burial.

The deceased’s father, Stephen Opira also the Director of Gulu University Kitgum Campus revealed that the bereaved family has been very disturbed by the news of their son’s sudden departure.

“I am trying very much to comfort and console the mother who still could not believe the shocking news. It is even very disturbing that mourners cannot congregate given the COVID-19 guidelines,” said Opira.

As of Monday, Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy had recorded 245 new confirmed Covid19 cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 73 of them in the country’s commercial capital Lagos.

The total number of infections in the country stood at 2,802 on Tuesday, including 93 deaths and 417 recoveries.

