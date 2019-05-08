Besigye, Bobi Wine join force to oust Museveni

The leadership of the People’s Government led by Dr. Kizza Besigye and People Power’s movement led by Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, have resolved to join forces to expedite the end president, Yoweri Museveni’s 33 year rule.

This is contained in a joint statement issued signed by Besigye and Kyagulanyi following this meeting on Monday.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the two sides agreed during the meeting that they are on the same mission to free Uganda from dictatorship and oppression.

“We agreed that despite belonging to different formations/fronts, we must all work together as partners on the same mission,” reads the statement.

The two leaders call on their supporters, members and leaders to focus their energy and resources towards expediting the end of president, Museveni’s rule and building a free and democratic society.

“We agreed and commit ourselves not to engage in conduct, which creates disharmony and undue to collision among the forces of change, and to always act in a manner that reflects togetherness and comradeship,” the statement read.

The meeting also took note of the human rights violations that have continuously been occasioned on their leaders and others Ugandan attempting to organise and against the brutal regime.

The statement singles out violations including unlawful arrests, detention and torture and unlawful blocking of legitimate activities, violently breaking up of meetings and functions and blocking media engagements.

“To this end, we agreed to jointly resist all violations against our freedoms of speech, assembly, movement and conscious.” There has been a heated exchange between the supporters of the People’s Government and People Power Movement especially on social media.

People power supporters have been piling pressure on Dr. Kiiza, the four time presidential candidate to give way for Bobi Wine on account of his popular support among young voters.

*****

URN