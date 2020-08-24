BAYERN ARE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE

🇫🇷 PSG 0 🆚 Bayern 🇩🇪 1 (59′)

#UCLfinal

🏆 1974

🏆 1975

🏆 1976

🏆 2001

🏆 2013

🏆 2020

Lisbon, Portugal | THE INDEPENDENT & XINHUA | Bayern Munich have just won their sixth European Cup final after edging Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon.

Many missed chances characterized the first 45 minutes before the Bayern winner by Kingsley Coman in the final that brought together many of the best players in the world and will conclude the football season in Europe.

As one of the tournament’s biggest winners, Bayern Munich’s Bavarians become champions in the 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013 and 2020, in addition to reaching the finals in another five years – 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010 and 2012.

Led by coach Hans-Dieter Flick, the Germans reached the final with an impressive maximum winning rate, with 10 victories so far, which has earned them a historic emblem of being the only team to win the Champions League by winning all the games they played.

On the other side, PSG made their first Champions League final, with team full of talented and expensive players.

The entirety of Bayern’s starting lineup costs less than half of what striker Neymar Jr. earns at PSG.

