Bahati wins, Kabafunzaki defeated in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Herbert Kabafunzaki, the former state Minister for Labor has lost the NRM party flag in Rukiga county.

Kabafunzaki, who was seeking a second term of office lost to Adson Kakuru, the presidential advisor in-charge of wetlands. According to the results declared by Yalyakumanyi Serubowa Twaha, the Rukiga district National Resistance Movement party registrar, Kabafunzaki polled 9,543 votes while Kakuru had 11,825.

Other candidates in the race were Laston Besigye who polled 8,668 votes, the incumbent Rukiga LCV chairperson Alexander Kampikaho who polled 8,275 votes and Simon Rwamagyenda who polled 3,289 votes.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Finance David Bahati has been declared the winner of the National Resistance Movement-NRM primaries for Ndorwa West County.

According to results read by Kabale district NRM registrar, Maurice Mugenga Keitaba, Bahati polled 45,245 votes to defeat his former campaign manager, Simpson Mpirirwe who polled 5,029 votes while Mark Raizo Mashemererwa scored 303 votes.

In the race for the district Woman Member of Parliament seat, the incumbent, Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi who is seeking for the second term of office defeated her main challenger Elizabeth Aturinda Abaho with 24,279 against 16,539 votes.

URN