Arua City registers 6 more cases of Mpox

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua City plans to increase sensitization in areas along the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after six more positive cases of Mpox were reported, barely a week after eight cases were reported on March 11th.

Alias Mahmud, the Health sub-district Surveillance officer Arua City told journalists on Monday that one of the major reasons for the rising cases of Mpox is the numerous illegal border between Uganda and the DRC.

Arua City, located in Uganda’s northwestern region, shares close economic and social ties with communities in the DRC, and South Sudan, leading to frequent movement of traders, families, and refugees. Many of these movements occur through unmonitored border points, making it difficult for health authorities to track potential Mpox cases.

According to security personnel in West Nile, there are at least 360 illegal border entry points from Koboko to Zombo district, which people use to cross from Uganda to DRC and vice versa. Some of the border points are also used by people back and forth in South Sudan.

The new cases were registered in the Central and Ayivu divisions. These cases bring the cumulative cases of Mpox in the City to 34. The new infections have increased the positivity rate of Mpox in the area to 52.3% percent, from the previous 45.5%, implying that more than half of those tested turned positive.

Within the same week, 58 contacts were found, bringing a total of contacts to 280, since the virus was first registered in the city. Mahmud said out of cases that turned positive, half of them were contacts.

Mahmud said the rising cases of Mpox have prompted them to become intentional about Mpox taskforce meetings, which has helped them get some support from our partners to conduct community dialogues.

Mahmud advised the public to report any suspected case of Mpox, saying many are still treating the virus as a differential diagnosis, like chicken pox and measles, which leads to further spread of the disease. Mpox is a disease caused by a virus. It presents with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, and rashes, that can take weeks to clear.

The city received its first alert about Mpox on November 29, 2024, and the first case was confirmed positive on December 4th, 2024.

****

URN