ANTHRAX: Panic in Lyantonde as outbreak claims four lives

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is growing panic in Lyantonde District following an outbreak of the contagious anthrax disease that has reportedly begun claiming human lives. According to the district health department, four people have so far died, just a week after the disease was first reported in livestock.

Dr. Moses Nkanika, the District Health Officer, confirmed that the victims are believed to have come into contact with animals that died suddenly. The deaths have been reported in Kashagama, Kaliiro, and Lyantonde sub-counties. “We are also monitoring several other people who are hospitalised with similar symptoms. Our teams are already collaborating with the Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Unit to carry out thorough laboratory testing on samples collected from suspected cases,” he said.

Paul Ssenfuka, a cattle trader in Lyantonde Town Council, said the disease has spread rapidly to other parts of the district, creating fear among farmers. He noted that the outbreak has stealthily affected different areas, resulting in numerous animal deaths and increasing the risk of transmission to humans, particularly due to the consumption of carcasses within communities.

Wilson Kutamba, the Lyantonde District Communications Officer, said the district has established a technical surveillance task force to respond to the emergency and contain the spread. “We are advising communities to remain calm but vigilant and to strictly desist from slaughtering or consuming meat from animals that die under unclear circumstances. We have also intensified our veterinary monitoring to ensure that only inspected meat is sold in butcheries,” he said.

Kutamba added that while the district has previously recorded anthrax outbreaks in livestock, it had not registered significant spillover into humans before. Dr. Ronald Bameka, the Lyantonde District Veterinary Officer, said authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further spread. A similar anthrax spillover from livestock to humans was reported in Kyotera District in early 2025, where it claimed 18 lives.

