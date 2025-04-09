ANTHRAX: 5 suspected cases admitted at Kabale hospital

KABALE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people are admitted and isolated at Kabale regional referral hospital, after the outbreak of Anthrax, in Kabale district. The disease has been reported in Kyanamira and Buhara sub-counties.

The disease has also killed seven cows, according to a report from the office of the District Veterinary Officer.

Alex Byakatonda, Kabale District Information Officer, says that the disease with signs related to anthrax has been reported in the two sub-counties. Byakatonda says that samples have already been collected from the victims and animals and sent to laboratories in Kampala for examination.

Dr.Gilbert Mateeka, Kabale District health officer, called for calm among members of the public until results from collected samples are released. Mateeka, however, asks them to report any cases of similar signs in both animals and human beings.

The outbreak of Anthrax in Kanungu district in September 2024 left four people and more than 100 animals dead.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which produces potent toxins harmful to both animals and humans. Ruminants like cows, goats, and sheep may die rapidly with minimal signs of infection, while humans initially experience flu-like symptoms and raised boil-like skin lesions.

