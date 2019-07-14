Ankole Royal tombs left to waste

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ankole Royal tombs have been left to waste. The treasured tombs that used to attract researchers and tourists are now in a poor state.

At Nkokonjeru in Kamukuzi division, the tombs are bushy and some have developed huge cracks. The fence at the tombs is no more forcing people to freely access the tombs.

At Nakivale, the tombs have since been turned into a grazing ground for cows and goats.

Bright Muhumuza a resident of Mbarara says that it is unfortunate that the tombs have been left to waste as if they are of no value to the Kingdom. Muhumuza faults Ankole Kingdom cultural trust for neglecting the tombs.

Keith Bunanukye an elder from the Bashambo clan and a conservationist says that there is urgent need to save the image of the tombs. Bunanukye says that Ankole cultural trust which is tasked with the responsibility of overseeing all the property of Ankole kingdom should seek government support and renovate the tombs, which could be a source of revenue through attracting tourists.

Dr William Katatumba the Ankole Kingdom Prime Minister and the chairperson of Ankole Kingdom cultural trust, says that there is need for the leaders in the areas where the tombs are located, to maintain the tombs.

Johnbosco Bamuturaki, the Mbarara LCV Chairperson says that the tombs are important in the history and culture of Ankole. He says that district leaders should work together with Ankole Kingdom cultural trust and central government to ensure that the Tombs are in a good shape.

URN