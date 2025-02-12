American Ambassador Popp visits CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Gen Kainerugaba hails strong Uganda-U.S. cooperation in a meeting with American Ambassador

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has praised the longstanding relationship and cooperation between Uganda and the United States of America, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that this bilateral partnership continues to thrive.

Gen. Kainerugaba made these remarks during a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. William Popp, at the Special Forces Headquarters in Entebbe on Wednesday.

Ambassador Popp was accompanied by the U.S. Military Attaché to Uganda, Lt. Col. Christian Noumba.

In his remarks, Gen. Kainerugaba highlighted the deep-rooted history of collaboration between the two nations, stressing that nothing should undermine this enduring partnership.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1962, Uganda and the United States have worked together across a wide range of areas—diplomatic, security, economic, health, and cultural. Our partnership has been built on a foundation of mutual respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and development,” Gen. Kainerugaba stated.

He further emphasized the cultural and historical ties between the two nations, noting, “Beyond diplomatic relations, the similarities between our peoples are deeply rooted in our cultures and shared heritage. The United States, with its Black population of over 40 million people, is a natural ally of Uganda and Africa.”

The CDF also commended the United States for its support in Uganda’s development journey. He acknowledged that through various initiatives, Uganda and its people have significantly benefited from American cooperation.

Gen. Kainerugaba further reiterated Uganda’s commitment to the bilateral cooperation, saying, “Together, we have achieved remarkable progress, and I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow stronger in the years to come.

He added: Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and the well-being of our people, ensuring that our partnership continues to thrive for generations to come.”

On his part, Ambassador Popp expressed his gratitude to the CDF for the opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uganda.

The Ambassador also commended Uganda for its leadership role in Somalia where the UPDF has been fighting terrorism and its open policy on refugees, which has provided sanctuary to thousands fleeing conflict and instability. He reiterated his optimism that the cooperation between the U.S. and Uganda would continue to grow and flourish in the years to come.

SOURCE: UPDF MEDIA