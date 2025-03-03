Akena criticizes continued presence of UPDF on lakes

Kaberamaido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Jimmy Akena, has criticized the continued deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on the country’s lakes, arguing that it has negatively impacted fishing communities.

In 2017, the government deployed the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU)—comprising UPDF soldiers—to curb illegal fishing practices. However, the unit has faced growing opposition from fishing communities, local leaders, and national figures, who argue that it has strayed from its intended mission. While addressing a mobilization rally in Kaberamaido District over the weekend, Akena, who is eyeing the 2026 presidential seat, said the UPDF presence has significantly affected the livelihoods of local fishing communities.

“Young people will go into the lake, even if it’s just to feed home, you’ll get the fish and take the fish home but today people don’t want us in the water, they think God gave this fish here for somebody who lives abroad. That fish is first for the people, that is the fish which has sustained us for all these years, hat is the fish which has given us the protein, it has also educated people and that is why God put it there.” Akena Argued.

Akena’s concern follows numerous complaints from fishing communities about alleged harassment by security personnel enforcing fishing regulations across the country. He also used the opportunity to drum up support for UPC party aspirants, rallying supporters to vote for candidates who uphold UPC’s values, saying the party will bring back economic empowerment and fair access to natural resources.

He said the current government policy is not favorable for the fishing communities whose livelihoods depend solely on the Lakes. Further, accusing the officers deployed on the Lakes of engaging in illegal fishing and the exportation of fish products.

However, President Museveni has recently come out to defend the deployment, saying it is meant to curb illegal fishing practices that threaten fish stocks. He said the government has introduced an upgraded monitoring system that will be deployed to check what is taking place on the lake without relying entirely on human beings.

The fisheries sub-sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, employing about 5.3 million Ugandans along its value chain while contributing 3.5 percent to the National GDP and 12 percent to the agricultural GDP.

URN