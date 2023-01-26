AGAGO: More than 300 cattle succumb to Bovine pleuropneumonia

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 370 animals have died from Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) disease in five months in Agago district. The disease has been confirmed in three sub-counties; Paimol, Laimuto, and Omiya Pachwa, where the majority of farmers were advised to keep their animals in communal kraals to protect them against Karamojong cattle rustlers.

Cattle owners say the disease has mainly affected seven big kraals in Ngora, Pida, Laimuto, Lucom, Tetugo, Atila, and Mora Labedogan,y all are from Paimol sub-county and Lai muto town council.

Yahaya Isa, a cattle owner in Lubul village, who keeps his animals in Atila Central Kraal, said gathering animals in a central kraal is causing more death of animals. Isa said since July 2022, he has lost seven animals to the contagious disease.

According to Isa, the farmers are losing animals because keeping the animals in one place has not even stopped the animals from being raided by the rustlers.

George Bongomin, the Secretary Laimuto Central Kraal said more than 800 animals are kept in their kraal, and more than 70 have died of CBPP in five months. Bongomin said they have treated their animals but the problem persists.

Bongomin appealed for the deployment of more veterinary officers in the sub-counties to help the farmers, saying only one veterinary officer is in charge of the three sub-counties.

George William Kilama, the Chairperson of Laimuto town council, is afraid that if the situation is not addressed, farmers who rely on oxen to plough the gardens will be greatly affected, as they are dying in large numbers.

Kilama also asked the veterinary officers to sensitize the farmers on when to vaccinate their animals and what drugs to buy when there is an outbreak.

Vicky Joyce Atimango, the Veterinary Officer in charge of Paimol sub-county and Lai muto Town Council, confirmed the presence of the disease.

Atimango said the most affected sub-counties are Paimol, Laimuto, and Omiya Pachwa where many animals are kept. According to Atimango, at least 282 cattle have died of the disease in the greater Paimol and 95 have died in Omiya Pachwa sub-county since July 2022.

Bovine pleuropneumonia is a respiratory disease of cattle that is notifiable by the World Organization for Animal Health. It is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

The disease is transmitted by contagion between an infected and a susceptible animal, which becomes infected by inhaling droplets disseminated by coughing.

Atimango explains that since some animals can carry the disease without showing signs of illness, controlling the spread is more difficult.

She said after vaccination, the number of infected animals reduced but the number has gone up again because of a shortage of vaccines.

Atimango also blamed farmers for not spraying their cattle, something she says renders vaccination against the disease useless.

CBPP reduces loss in productivity in animals due to the high mortality and morbidity rates.

The disease attacks animals of all ages and can only be prevented by slaughtering and burning the carcass of the infected animals to avoid further spread because even when treated, cattle can still remain disease carriers.

It presents with loss of appetite, fever, and respiratory signs such as rapid respiratory rate, cough, nasal discharges, and painful, difficult breathing.

The carcass of animals suffering from the disease present with yellowish coverings on the lungs.

