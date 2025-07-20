African Swine Fever: Quarantine imposed in Luwero after death of 200 pigs

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has imposed a quarantine on the movement of pigs in Luwero Town following an outbreak of African Swine Fever.

In a letter dated July 18, 2025, addressed to the Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Anna Rose Ademun, the Commissioner in charge of Animal Health, announced the immediate implementation of quarantine restrictions.

“Consequently, movement of pigs, pig products and by-products within, into, out or through the afore mentioned area are prohibited/ banned with immediate effect until further notice from the undersigned. Pig slaughter places, including butcheries are closed with immediate effect until further notice,” Dr. Ademun stated.

She warned that all stakeholders who contravene the directive will face penalties as specified under the Animal Diseases Act Chapter 38 (2000), its amendments, and related statutory instruments.

“The farmers, Veterinary staff, Police and other enforcement Agencies, Local council officials, chiefs, slaughter place managers, butchery operators, live pig and pig product traders and transporters, consumers and the general public are requested to observe and enforce the quarantine restrictions as relevantly applicable to bring the disease under control,” Dr. Ademun added.

By the time the quarantine was enforced, at least 200 pigs had already died in Luwero Town Council. The district veterinary department collected samples from the affected zones for laboratory testing.

Dr. Andrew Makubuya Kidda, the District Production Officer, said 11 out of 16 blood samples sent to the laboratory tested positive for African Swine Fever.

“We ask farmers not to panic but observe the guidelines to ensure the disease is contained. We also advise the farmers to ban visits on farms and buy disinfectants. We have ordered veterinary [staff] to monitor farms and offer necessary support,” Dr. Kidda said.

He added that sensitization campaigns are underway to educate farmers about the outbreak and control measures.

The Luwero District Veterinary Office said the quarantine restrictions will also apply to the surrounding sub-counties of Luwero and Butuntumula.

****

URN