African migrants from big economies earn more than US natives

Migrants from six African countries – South Africa, Kenya, Cameroon, Nigeria, Egypt and Ghana – are doing well financially in the US, on average earning more than the US average income of US $80,610 per year, according to US Census figures.

According to 2024 data from the US Census Bureau, African migrants from some of the six largest economies in Africa exceed the U.S. average income of US$80,610, showcasing remarkable financial success for Africans in the diaspora.

The African Diaspora Network (ADN) is an organisation that brings together a global network of Africans and friends of Africa connecting entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and leaders. It links higher incomes of African immigrants to advanced educational qualifications and strong entrepreneurial spirit that places African migrants in high-demand industries such as healthcare, technology, engineering, and finance, where wages are significantly higher.

“The contemporary African diaspora, particularly from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, stands out as one of the most highly educated and professionally accomplished groups,” said African Diaspora Network Chief Executive Officer, Almaz Negash in an interview with bird story agency.

According to Negash, a strong cultural emphasis on education, a strong work ethic, community support networks in Africa, combined with selective immigration policies like U.S. visa programs that prioritize highly skilled professionals, all contribute to the financial success of these migrants with valuable marketable skills.

South Africans lead the pack with a median income of US$107,595, largely due to their expertise in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and academia.

Kenyans are ranked second with median earnings of US$93,568, attributed to their strong academic qualifications and significant contributions in medical and technical fields.

Cameroonians also make the top three mark with an average income of US$90,254, demonstrating their robust presence in engineering, healthcare, and finance fields.

Egyptians earn US$85,180, having established themselves as entrepreneurs in, among other fields, engineering and technology, Ghanaians (US$84,323) are big on education and healthcare, while Nigerians take home huge salaries from key skills in medicine, law and engineering – earning them US$80,711.

These African migrant communities are thriving financially in the US, even as the real median household income for the overall U.S. population rose to US$80,610, a 4% increase from the 2022 estimate of US$77,540, according to the “Income in the United States: 2023” report by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“This is the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019… The median incomes for Black, Asian, and Hispanic households were not statistically different from 2022,” said the Bureau.

African households in the US had the lowest median income of US$56,490 during the period under review.

The high incomes of African migrants are also reflected in the share of remittances some of the largest local economies are receiving and how the significance of cash sent back to Africa is shaping immigration policies in some countries.

The World Bank notes that the recovery of job markets in high-income countries like the US post the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key driver of remittances.

“This is especially true for the United States, where the employment of foreign-born workers has recovered steadily and is 11 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020,” said the World Bank in its 2024 Remittance flows report.

“By contrast, the employment level of native-born workers has recovered to the same level as before the pandemic,” adds the report.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that employment levels for U.S.-born citizens have increased from approximately 85% during the pandemic to nearly 100%, while employment for foreign-born individuals has risen from 80% to around 110% in 2024.

The World Bank’s 2024 data on remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries ranks Egypt (US$22.7 billion), Nigeria (US$19.8 billion), and Morocco (US$12 billion) among the world’s top recipients of remittances by volume.

“Their [African Migrants] achievements translate into higher earning power and a significant contribution to the economy through remittances. Nigerians, in particular, lead in this regard, demonstrating a strong commitment to maintaining ties with their communities and investing in their countries of origin. This dual impact, both abroad and back home, underscores the African diaspora’s role as a transformative force for development and innovation,” explained Negash.

With higher disposable incomes, Africans in the diaspora often invest in real estate, tech startups, and agribusiness back home, fostering job creation and economic growth. Many migrants also return home temporarily or permanently to share expertise in education, healthcare, and business sectors.

“Higher earnings enable contributions to charitable causes, scholarships, and social initiatives that uplift communities. The African Diaspora Network is a beneficiary of the generosity of the diaspora. We have donors that give between US$50 and US$15,000,” said Negash.

Although Kenya is not featured in the top list of countries with highest diaspora remittances, it has emerged as a leader in diaspora remittances in East Africa, receiving a remarkable US$4.8 billion in 2024—more than traditional export commodities like tea, coffee, and horticulture.

Over the past two years, Kenya has signed labour migration deals with some of the world’s largest economies, the latest being with Germany, which is expected to open approximately 250,000 skilled and semi-skilled job opportunities for Kenyans to help bolster its economy and address high youth unemployment.

Recent World Bank statistics also highlight the growing importance of remittances in global financial flows, noting that they have now surpassed Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in low- and middle-income countries over the past decade.

“Remittances have surpassed FDI significantly. During the past decade, remittances increased by 57 percent, while FDI declined by 41 percent,” the World Bank said.

SOURCE: Conrad Onyango, bird story agency