Accident claims three, injures four in Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three passengers have been confirmed dead and four others critically injured when a trailer rammed into a taxi in Luweero district. The accident occurred at Kakinzi village in Luweero district along the Kampala-Gulu highway yesterday evening.

It involved a Kampala bound trailer registration number T141 DCR/T781 DJH and a taxi registration number UAY-766V which was heading to Nakasongola. According to Apollo Kabaali, one of the eyewitnesses, the trailer lost control and rammed into the taxi before overturning.

Kabali says that three passengers travelling in the taxi died on the spot whereas four others were injured.

The injured persons have been transferred to Luweero Hospital and Bishop Ceaser Asili Hospital while the wreckage of the taxi was towed to the police station to clear traffic along the Kampala-Gulu highway. The bodies have also been taken to the mortuary at Luweero hospital.

Mable Asingwire, the Savannah Regional Traffic Officer said investigations into the cause of the accident have started.

This is the second accident since the month of March begun. On March 1, three persons died and seven others were critically injured when a speeding taxi knocked a motorcycle and overturned in Luweero town. The accident which involved a drone taxi registration number UBJ-164m and a motorcycle registration number UEG 809E occurred opposite Luweero Boys Primary School in Luweero town council.

Abraham Tukundane, the Luweero District Police Commander told URN that a speeding taxi heading to Luweero town from Kasana town knocked a motorcyclist before overturning and killing its own conductor. The third-person died on the way to Luweero Hospital.

*****

URN