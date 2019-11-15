Abraham targets Euro glory after first England goal

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Tammy Abraham has set his sights on firing England to Euro 2020 glory after the Chelsea striker scored his first senior international goal in the demolition of Montenegro.

Abraham came off the bench to wrap up England’s 7-0 victory at Wembley on Thursday as Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place at Euro 2020.

His maiden England goal continued a memorable 2019 for the 22-year-old after winning promotion to the Premier League while on loan with Aston Villa last season and scoring 11 goals in 18 games for Chelsea this term.

With three group games and a possible semi-final and final at Wembley, Euro 2020 is almost a home tournament for England and Abraham is confident Southgate’s men can get their hands on the silverware.

“Being at the Euros, winning it, top four or top two in the Premier League. Just believing! The sky’s the limit,” Abraham said of his dreams for 2020.

“Hopefully, hopefully, I don’t want to jinx myself.”

Asked if England can finally win their first major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, Abraham said: “I believe so.”

Abraham’s game has gone to the next level this season, but he thinks he can get even better working alongside England captain Harry Kane.

Kane took his tally to 31 goals for England with a hat-trick against Montenegro, moving the Tottenham forward above Alan Shearer, Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney on his country’s all-time list.

“It’s always been a dream for me to be on the same pitch as him. Every day, I watch him, learn off him,” Abraham said.

“To be on the same pitch with him, training with him every day, it’s always nice to have that type of player to learn from.

“Even in training practising, you can see his professionalism. He wants to be the best, to have someone like that to look up to is a dream.