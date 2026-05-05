Protection of the Sovereignty Bill, 2026; why all the fuss?

COMMENT | OBED K KATUREEBE | There have been intense debates about the proposed Protection of the Sovereignty Bill 2026 (Bill no.13). This is not bad because that is the very reason Parliament invited members of the public to present their views to the committee on Defence and Internal Affairs that was handling the bill, before final debates got on the floor of Parliament.

What is strange though is the cynicism that most of our elites were throwing on the bill as if the government of Uganda were up for serious mischief!

As usual, the bill was referred to the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs after the first reading for all the stakeholders to give their input. This enriched the bill and, in many ways, ensured the final product is not harmful or too weak to cure the intended challenges.

It is quite shocking that the debates in the public domain have been so subjective, to the extent that they gave the impression that the government had ill intentions against its citizens when framing this bill. Far from that. There could be some issues that were underlooked during the initial scripting of this bill, for example, the definition of a ‘foreigner’, but that does not make it so horrible and mean it is intended to hurt Ugandans.

This is exactly why all stakeholders and professionals in the sector were invited to throw in their five cents. The contributions from these persons are all welcome, for as long they are aligned to the greater objective of preserving our national sovereignty.

Clearly this bill is intended to fix loopholes that currently exist when foreign monies are transferred into our country and, in some cases, meant to fund wrong intentions. Without a doubt, most monies that are transferred into the country are intended for developmental objectives; however, we cannot ignore the fact that enemies of our country are sending lots of money to destabilise our motherland.

People like George Solos and others have since come out to identify with the enemies of our government. These highly monied foreigners have caused problems elsewhere on the African continent, and we, therefore, cannot sit back and play safe, especially if warning bells have been rung by those in charge.

Unfortunately, in all these debates there is the usual silent victim, which is the intelligence sector. These are the people who gather a lot of critical information and advise governments but will never come out to engage in public debate because that is the nature of how they do their work.

Therefore, let us not portray our leaders, especially the framers of this bill, as if they are against the wellbeing of Ugandans. Of course, what is coming out, as various professional bodies put their minds to this bill, is that a lot has to be factored in for it not to harm the economy. Like MP Abdul Katuntu averred, much more consultation ought to be made, such that when it is finally brought on the floor of Parliament for the final debates and enactment, it is a bill that is appreciated by all Ugandans.

It was totally wrong, like some commentators are suggesting, that it should have been thrown out for good. One would think that the wonderful submissions being made by many stakeholders are meant to improve the bill such that what is finally processed is not harmful to our economy but also protects our sovereignty. But to suggest that it should be thrown out completely is illogical and unpatriotic. How then do we handle wrong elements in foreign lands who are pouring in lots of money meant to ruin our country?

Illicit financial flows that are illegally earned, transferred, or utilized pose major risks to economic stability, development and the rule of law. In developing countries, these flows often facilitate transnational crime, which drains essential resources for public spending.

Criminal foreign actors, when not thoroughly monitored and contained, can use their monies as a catalyst for political instability, particularly in weaker states, by compounding existing internal divisions. Wrong external powers often intervene to secure economic, strategic, or ideological advantages, disregarding local sovereignty and eroding the legitimacy of national governments.

Financial backing of corrupt politicians, or fostering clandestine agents by foreign entities, can degrade institutions. Foreign powers may back unpopular leaders to ensure their own interests are served, leading to public anger and instability.

Therefore, let us all embrace this bill with a positive mindset. Any effort towards improving it, such that it does not suffocate legitimate remittances and international trade, must be upheld for the good of our growing economy. In equal measure, we must be mindful of putting in serious safeguards, especially against criminal gangs whose intentions are dangerous to our sovereignty. The intentions from the executive are noble. Our role, as citizens, is to make critical improvements to this bill, not to throw it out with the bathwater.

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The writer works with Uganda Media Centre