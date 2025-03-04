PLE: Candidates whose results were withheld to appear before UNEB this week

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Two hundred sixty four-264 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) candidates from Luwero district, whose results were withheld by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), are expected to appear before the board this week. In February, Uganda Radio Network (URN) reported on the uncertainty faced by these pupils as those who excelled in the 2024 PLE began their secondary education on February 10, 2025.

UNEB released the 2024 PLE results on January 23, 2025. In Luwero District, 1,085 candidates (6.8%) failed, while 288 (1.8%) did not sit for the exams, out of a total of 16,162 registered candidates. However, UNEB withheld the results of 264 candidates due to suspected examination malpractice.

The affected candidates include 100 from Rapha Primary School, 48 from Zuhura Education Centre Nkondo, 54 from Nalongo Islamic Primary School, and 62 from Bombo Parents’ Primary School. In a January 23, 2025, letter to the Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo stated that the results were withheld pending further investigations.

The letter also indicated that the candidates would be required to appear before the Examinations Security Committee (ESC) for a hearing, following the principles of natural justice. Over the weekend, reports began circulating that UNEB had finally summoned the candidates to appear starting March 3.

Julius Alituwa, a parent at Rapha Primary School, confirmed to URN that UNEB had indeed summoned the candidates and that preparations were underway for the children to attend the hearings. The community is now eagerly awaiting the outcome of this long-anticipated process.

This development follows UNEB’s recent decision in late February 2025 to cancel the results of 182 candidates in Busia Municipality due to examination malpractice.

URN