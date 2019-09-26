8 arrested over voter bribery in Hoima polls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight people in Hoima are trouble for alleged voter bribery in the ongoing Hoima woman MP By-elections.

The suspects whose identities have been withheld by security were picked up from Kabale village in the newly created Kabale sub county by a joint security team comprising police and the army in the wee hours of this morning.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC told Uganda Radio Network on phone that the suspects were caught red-handed distributing salt soap, sugar and cash to voters.

He says they received intelligence that the suspects were bribing voters under the command Barnabas Tinkasiimire, the Buyaga West County Member of Parliament and People Power Movement coordinator for Bunyoro region.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but declined to divulge details, saying he was still locked up in a meeting. Tinkasiimire couldn’t be reached on phone by the time of filing this story as he couldn’t respond to call from our reporter.

Voters in Hoima went to the polls this morning to elect a Woman MP. The seat fell vacant after Tophace Kaahwa Byagira, the former woman MP switched to the newly created Kikuube district that was curved out of Hoima. The district became operational on July 1, 2019.

Two candidates are contesting for the seat including NRM’s Harriet Mugenyi Businge and FDC’s Asinansi Nyakto.

*****

URN