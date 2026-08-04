EC sets September 17 for Adjumani West by-election

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Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled September 17, 2026, as the polling day for the Adjumani West parliamentary by-election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Gen. Moses Ali.

The by-election road map was unveiled on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Adjumani District, where the Commission briefed political parties, aspiring candidates, local leaders, security officials and election administrators on the electoral programme.

Julius Mucunguzi, the Electoral Commission spokesperson assured Uganda Radio Network Monday that the by-election is being conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act governing vacancies in Parliament.

“The Electoral Commission is today unveiling the programme for conducting a by-election to fill the vacant position of Member of Parliament representing the people of Adjumani West,” Mucunguzi said.

He explained that the electoral process was triggered by the death of Gen. Ali, who had represented Adjumani West in Parliament since 2016 until his passing on July 18, 2026.

Mucunguzi noted that once the Clerk to Parliament formally notifies the Electoral Commission of a vacancy, the law requires the Commission to organize and conduct a by-election within 60 days.

“The purpose of today’s meeting is not only to unveil the programme but also to receive feedback from stakeholders and seek their support to ensure the by-election is conducted smoothly,” he added.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama assured stakeholders of the Commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible election.

“We are committed to delivering a transparent electoral process. We call upon all candidates, political actors and voters to reject violence, avoid voter bribery and respect the electoral laws throughout the campaign and polling period,” Byabakama said.

Adjumani Deputy Resident District Commissioner Emmanuel Okware said security agencies remain prepared to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Under the election roadmap, the update of the National Voters Register at parish level will be conducted from August 5 to August 7, while the voters’ register will be displayed at polling stations from August 17 to August 26 to enable eligible voters to verify their particulars before nominations.

The Adjumani West parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of Gen. Moses Ali on July 18, 2026. He was one of Uganda’s longest-serving politicians, having served in several ministerial positions, including as First Deputy Prime Minister.

At least nine aspirants have so far expressed interest in contesting for the seat. They include Daniel Izale, Justin Mawadri, Richard Madrara, James Leku Pilli, Nixon Owole, Capt. Stephen Mamawi, Ben Anyama, and Santos Piro Eruaga, all seeking the NRM flag, plus Independent Patrick Tandrupas.