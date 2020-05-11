700 LDUs to be deployed along Uganda-South Sudan border – Brig. Gen Kabongo

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) is set to deploy over 700 Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel at the Uganda-South Sudan borders in Lamwo district.

Brig. General Michael Kabongo, the UPDF 5th Infantry Division Commander made the disclosure during a security meeting on Sunday. The meeting attracted sub county and district leaders of Lamwo district at Madi Opei and Agoro sub counties on Sunday.

He said the deployment is aimed at averting any possible livestock raids by armed suspected South Sudanese bandits.

Brig. Kabango was on a fact finding mission in regards to a report presented before parliament following a recent rise in cattle rustling activity by suspected South Sudanese bandits who have repeatedly made incursions in Agoro and Madi Opei sub county.

Statistics indicate that within this year alone, 53 herds of cattle were stolen from Agoro sub county and 32 were recovered. In Madi Opei sub county 130 herds of cattle were stolen and 91 were recovered.

Agoro sub county chairperson Denis Onyon attributed the spike in the recent cattle raids on the current lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic where the bandits have taken advantage of the curfew time.

Charles Okwera Obong, the Madi Opei sub county chairperson says once left unattended too, the renewed cross-border cattle theft will lead to a setback to the livelihoods of the farming communities in the affected villages.

The Lamwo Resident District Commander James Nabinson Kidega says efforts to totally avert the bandits incursions remain a challenge due to the hilly terrain, the vast porous borderline of over 151 kilometers and the apparent lack of a functional government in South Sudan.

Kidega also called on the communities to desist from tendencies of abandoning their livestock leaving them unattended too, but embrace vigilance and avail security officials with immediate information on suspicious movements of suspected rustlers.

According to Brig. Gen. Kabango, the deployment of the 700 Local Defence Units (LDU) who will work alongside additional contingent of UPDF and anti-stock theft Unit (ASTU) personnel will be patrolling the porous border and repulsing any cattle raids. He also requested the local leaders to implore local residents to register and brand their animals for easier tracking.

URN