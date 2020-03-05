20,000 animals vaccinated against anthrax, black quarter in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 20, 000 animals including cattle, goats, sheep and pigs have been vaccinated against Anthrax and Black Quarter in Arua district.

Early last month, Arua district veterinary office received 30,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines from Food and Agricultural Organization-FAO following a three years’ ravaging effect of the disease that has since killed over 2,000 animals and infected over 50 people.

Dr Willy Nguma, the Veterinary Officer Arua says that the vaccination exercise that started last month and is due to end this week has so far registered success though the quantity of vaccines they received was half what they requested for.

Dr Willy explained that the vaccination exercise targeted animals in the risk areas of Omugo, Odupi, Invepi and Uriama all in Terego County where refugees and host communities reside.

He adds that many farmers turned up with their animals to receive the free vaccination. He, however, says that many animals missed out on the vaccination due to inadequate quantity of the dozes while some farmers ignored to take their animals for the exercise.

Dr Nguma says there remains a challenge of post-vaccination monitoring since the district has no funding to facilitate the activity.

“Many farmers do not want to spend money to buy vaccines for their animals and they think this will continue endlessly, I think government should consider procuring vaccines for the poor to curb devastating effects of such diseases like Anthrax, RVF, CBPP, Influenza among others’ said Dr Nguma.

Morris Afadriayo a farmer in Uriama Sub County said the free vaccination exercise has offered him a relief because a dose of vaccine costs 30,000 to 70,000 shillings.

Taban Deng, a refugee in Invepi who lost seven of his goats and sheep last year to suspected Anthrax commended FAO for the vaccination exercise.

Despite policy being in place restricting refugees from entering Uganda with their animals, many refugees have made way into the camps with their animals while some have procured them from host communities and local markets.

