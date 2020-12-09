2,000 special constables recruited in Acholi

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 2,191 people have been recruited into the Special Police Constables- SPCs from the Acholi Sub Region.

In October, the Uganda Police Force announced the recruitment for 50,000 SPCs to guard the polling centres. The exercise was to be spearheaded by Regional Police Commander -RPCs.

The SPCs will serve before, during and after the general election exercise adding that they will be paid 370,000 shillings per month until the role ends in May 2021.

Each polling station will have an SPC deployed purposely to guard voting material, polling officers and guide voters while casting votes.

In the Acholi sub-region, 370 were recruited from Gulu, 234 from Omoro, 289 from Agago, 200 from Nwoya and 243 from Amuru. Others were 268 from Kitgum, 289 from Pader, 238 from Lamwo and 60 will serve at the regional police headquarters in Gulu City.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says that the recruits will start training on December 16 from their respective district headquarters.

Paul Wataku, the Head of Training at Aswa River Region, says that the recruits are supposed is required to report for the training with personal protective gears.

Police have close to 47,000 personnel but the SPCs numbers will boost the force numbers to more than 100,000.

The SPCs will be trained for only two weeks and will be deployed five days before January 14, 2021, presidential and parliamentary elections day.

********

URN