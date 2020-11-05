11 NUP supporters in police custody for leading processions in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eleven National Unity Platform-NUP party supporters are in custody at Kasangati police station in Wakiso district for allegedly leading processions and acts violence during and after the nomination of their presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on Tuesday.

The suspects are Isma Sempija, Richard Odoi, Isaac Kisanya, Suudi Nansubuga, Bakari Kakaire, Nur Musoke, Michael Mpima, Ronald Matovu, Medard Kawesi, Henry Kanakulya and James Kigoye. The eleven were picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday for allegedly leading processions in Magere to celebrate the nomination of Kyagulanyi.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says some of the suspects were identified with the help of the security cameras as the ringleaders of the groups that started pelting security personnel with stones and destroyed vehicles belonging to police and military during the skirmishes in Magere which broke out after police stopped Kyagulanyi from leading a procession to Kamwokya.

A number of people including Probation Police Constable –PPC Robert Hasahya and John Baptist Nsamba, the Kasangati Gombolola Internal Security Officer were stoned by the angry protesters. Nsamba reportedly lost his mobile phone and Shillings 120,000 to the protesters.

According to Onyango, the protesters smashed the windscreen of police vehicle registration number UP 2393 and unnamed military vehicle. He says the suspects, who have been charged with inciting violence, assault and malicious damage to property will appear in court on Friday.

Police spent the better part of Tuesday in running battles with NUP supporters for allegedly violating the ban on processions as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures. More than 50 suspects were arrested within Kampala Metropolitan areas

URN