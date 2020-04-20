10 COVID-19 patients discharged from Entebbe Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight out of the 11 members of the Watoto children’s choir have been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19. The eight include five children from the Watoto choir and three of their attendants.

The Watoto choir members tested positive upon return to the country from the United Kingdom where they had gone on mission work. Two caretakers from the same group were discharged on Saturday while four are still undergoing at the hospital.

The news of the discharge was welcomed with relief and excitement among the Watoto Church leadership. God is good was the response by Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the Associate Team Leader of Watoto Church who also commended the commitment by the frontline health workers to bring back smiles among the choir members.

Also discharged today was a bodaboda rider from Kasubi and one from Kalangala who have both undergone treatment at Entebbe Grade B hospital and tested negative for coronavirus disease. This brings the total number of recoveries to 38 out of 55 infections.

The recovered patient from Kalangala will be taken home tomorrow due to transport challenges to the island. State Minister for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu who presided over the discharge of the 10 patients today.

The Minister commended the hospital management and health workers for treating the patients and also keeping safe. She added that the ministry has embarked on routine testing of health workers managing suspects and confirmed cases and also people who traveled from highly affected countries and now truck drivers.

Meanwhile, Entebbe Hospital Director Dr Moses Muwanga and the head of the medical team, Dr Chris Nsereko lauded health workers for taking care of patients while keeping safe as well. They say the recovered patients have been oriented and sensitized.

Uganda currently has 18 active cases, who still have the virus and are undergoing treatment at mainly Entebbe and Mulago Specialised Hospital. Entebbe has 12 of the active cases at the moment.

