1.5 Million Ugandans to receive relief support

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 1.5 million vulnerable Ugandans will receive food items.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda on Wednesday while presenting a statement to Parliament on the COVID-19 pandemic and government’s preparations and intervention.

According to Rugunda, each vulnerable person will receive at least three kilograms of beans, six kilograms of maize flour and salt. He further revealed that lactating mothers and the sick will each get 2 kilograms of powdered milk and 2 kilograms of sugar for a month. It is not clear if the lactating mothers are part of the 1.5 million.

Rugunda says the food distribution that will be launched on Saturday will be done at the Local Council (LC) level with security provided by the army for purposes of transparency and avoiding large crowds.

Rugunda’s revelation comes following appeals by members of the public and civil society for government to help vulnerable communities who have been affected by the lock down following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hellen Asamo, the MP representing People with disabilities in Eastern region questioned how government intends to help the rural people since they are launching the program in Kampala.

Asamo also questioned how long the government will supply the food. She also wondered on the definition of vulnerable people saying people in Kampala might benefit while people with disability countrywide could miss out.

According to supplementary budget request documents that are being scrutinized by the Parliament Committee on budget, Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) will distribute the food alongside the Office of the Prime Minister coordination and operations.

If approved, 59 Billion shillings will be availed by Parliament for the purchase of food and UPDF will use up to 4.3 billion shillings for distribution.

*****

URN