‎Vehicle carrying Kenyan traders catches fire in Amudat, sh5.6 million goods burn‎

Amudat, Uganda | URN | Rising concerns over vehicle safety and emergency response in the Karamoja sub-region have been highlighted after another vehicle fire left one person injured and goods worth millions destroyed.

The incident occurred on Saturday night along the Amudat-Alakas border road, where a vehicle carrying traders returning to Kenya caught fire.

Police identified the vehicle as a Toyota Townace, registration number KBX 680Y, carrying seven Kenyan nationals who had attended a market in Amudat.

The fire broke out at about 9:00pm on April 26, 2026, opposite Nabokotom Primary School, approximately five kilometres from Amudat Town Council.

Driver Enock Krop, 28, said he noticed flames from the exhaust pipe through his side mirror and immediately stopped the vehicle, alerting passengers to evacuate.

“We were carrying clothing merchandise estimated at KES 200,000, about UGX 5.6 million. It was burnt to ashes,” he said. All occupants managed to exit the vehicle, except one female passenger who sustained burn injuries while attempting to retrieve her goods.

She was rushed to Amudat Hospital, where she remains admitted. Mike Longole confirmed the incident, noting that no fatalities were recorded. A joint team of police officers responded to the scene at 10.00pm.

However, the fire had already destroyed most of the goods. Longole said the fire was extinguished using rudimentary means, as fire brigade services are based in Moroto, more than 140 kilometres away. The wreckage remains at the scene as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

Police have urged motorists to carry out regular vehicle servicing and ensure vehicles are equipped with functional fire extinguishers, while advising passengers to prioritise safety over property in emergency situations.

The incident comes just a day after a similar case along the Kotido-Moroto road, where a truck carrying mattresses and charcoal caught fire following an accident