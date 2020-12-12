Zidane happy to cede pressure ahead of Madrid derby

Madrid, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane faces his third major test in a week when his side entertains local rivals and La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in Valdebebas on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid go into the game after qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to Wednesday’s convincing 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach — a win which possibly saved Zidane’s job — but they still have work to do to catch Atletico in the league.

Zidane’s side goes into the match six points behind Atletico, who have a game in hand and cannot afford to lose to their neighbors.

“All of these games are finals,” said Zidane in his pre-game press conference. “I prefer to see it as another chance to show what we can do as a team as we did the other day,” he added.

Zidane preferred to pass the pressure to Saturday’s rivals saying he was “sure” Atletico are “the main favorites” for the title. “They are showing that every day and we know our rivals well,” he said.

Real Madrid should see Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde available after their respective injuries, although Eden Hazard continues his recovery from his latest muscle problem and won’t be available.

Atletico also assured their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League in midweek and travel across town after a run of seven league consecutive wins and with just one goal conceded in their last nine games.

Luis Suarez will almost certainly partner Joao Felix in attack, while just behind the front two former Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente helps give Atletico drive from midfield after Atletico coach Diego Simeone adapted him from a holding role to a more attacking position.

“If you had told me a year ago that would happen, I’d have said you were crazy,” said Llorente in an interview published on Friday.

“I had always been a defensive midfielder, but the coach said he was going to play me further forward as he thought I could offer more to the team.”

“Leaving Real Madrid was the best thing I ever did,” assured Llorente.

