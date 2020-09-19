Zaha’s double stuns Man Utd

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Manchester United 3-1 for back-to-back victories at Old Trafford.

Andros Townsend’s close-range finish gave Palace the lead after seven minutes and David De Gea twice denied Jordan Ayew as the away side threatened on the counter.

A penalty for handball by Victor Lindelof, awarded after referee Martin Atkinson had reviewed the incident, was converted at the second attempt.

Ayew’s spot-kick was saved, but the VAR adjudged De Gea had come off his line too early and the retaken penalty was converted by Zaha on 74 minutes.

Substitute Donny van de Beek poked in six minutes later on his debut to reduce the deficit.

But Zaha’s low finish sealed the three points with five minutes remaining to continue Palace’s winning start to the season.