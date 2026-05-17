Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium nears completion as installation of seats kick-off

Lira, Uganda | URN | Construction of the 20,000-capacity Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City has taken shape, with major activities such as installation of seats, roofing, and painting almost finished.

The facility, named after Uganda’s Olympic icon John Akii-Bua, is being built by SAMCO National Construction Company. The stadium will include an eight-lane athletics track, an indoor sports arena, a swimming pool, and a range of modern support facilities.

Officials say the complex is on course for completion between late 2026 and early 2027. Once complete, it is expected to enable Northern Uganda to host major regional and continental sporting competitions, especially the 2027 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON 2027) football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football.

During a guided tour of the site, Uganda Radio Network captured images showing the scale and progress of the structure from several vantage points.