Bournemouth hand Arsenal Premier league title

London, UK | ARSENAL.COM | Arsenal have been crowned 2025/26 Premier League champions with a game to spare, after an incredible campaign in N5 has ended with them claiming a 14th top-flight championship.

Following a 1-0 success against Burnley Monday night, Arsenal’s nearest challengers Manchester City had to beat Bournemouth to force a final-day showdown for the title. However, a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium saw Arsenal crowned champions.

The silverware sees Mikel Arteta become the first Gunners boss to land English football’s top prize in 22 years, following in the footsteps of Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles who were the last side to win the Premier League after going unbeaten during the 2003/04 campaign.

Arsenal have won 25 of of 37 league games so far, drawing seven and losing just five times to top the pile, having finished runners-up in each of the previous three seasons.

But a solid defensive platform, which has seen Arsenal keep 19 clean sheets and David Raya claim the Golden Glove for the third successive season, has led to the best defensive record this term, while only City can better a tally of 69 goals scored to this point.

Arsenal began a English league record 100th consecutive campaign with a 1-0 success at Manchester United, and won nine of our first 10 games to hit top spot for the first time at the start of October.

Arsenal led the league for 200 days before Manchester City nudged them off on goals scored late last month. However, Arsenal won four successive matches without conceding to reclaim top spot and pave our way to the championship