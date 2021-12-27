YEAR ENDER: Remembering 2021

January

2nd President Museveni directs Ministry of Finance to halt activates of DGF, a huge donor facility, with a Shs500 billion fund over its operations in the country without Cabinet approval.

14th Uganda holds presidential and parliamentary elections. President Museveni contests against several candidates with main rival Bobi Wine, a singer-turned politician.

17th – The Electoral Commission declares Museveni winner with 58% victory against Bobi Wine who polled 35%. Bobi declares he is going to the Supreme Court to challenge results.

24th Outrage in Uganda after scores of Bobi Wine supporters are kidnapped by the military in ‘drone’ vehicles.

February

13th President Museveni said some of the abductions were carried out by a highly trained commando unit brought in from the UPDF mission in Somalia.

22nd – Bobi Wine withdraws presidential election petition citing Supreme Court bias against him. Prior, the former presidential candidate, and head of the court; chief justice Owiny-Dollo, were involved in a war of words.

23rd Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, during a briefing said there would be consequences for those who may have perpetrated abuse during the Jan. 14 presidential elections.

March

4th Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odong presents to parliament a list of 177 ‘missing’ people who were kidnapped by the military.

9th – Bobi Wine calls for protests citing election fraud by incumbent President Museveni. At a press conference in Kamwokya, Kampala, Bobi assembled an avalanche of files where he said he won with 54.19% of the vote cast.

18th– Constitutional Court rules it is unconstitutional for judges to be appointed to the Executive branch forcing Jane Abodo, the DPP, into an unexpected relinquishing of office.

31st Supreme Court issues an interim order staying the execution of the ruling after the Attorney General appealed.

April

3rd Kampala Archbishop Cypriano Lwanga dies mysteriously at his house in Rubaga, Kampala.

8th Pope Francis names Luweero Diocese Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as the acting Apostolic Administrator for Kampala Archdiocese to replace Lwanga.

11th– Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu signs major oil pipeline agreement with President Museveni.

May

12th-President Museveni swears in for a seventh successive term. While taking his oath at Kololo, Museveni told off critics in the West saying he does not need lectures on democracy and human rights.

17th Members of the eleventh parliament start taking oaths in a week-long ceremony. There are 529 in total.

24th– Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga is defeated in the race for a third term in the office by Deputy Jacob Oulanyah. Anita Among is elected as deputy speaker.

28th– Mathias Mpuuga is appointed Leader of Opposition in parliament by NUP leader Bobi Wine. John Nambeshe gets Chief Whip position.

June

1st -Works minister Gen. Edward Katumba is shot at while driving in Kisaasi. His driver and daughter are killed in the attempted assassination that government blames on ADF.

8th – Museveni announces new cabinet naming Jessica Alupo as Vice President and Robina Nabbanja as Prime Minister. Surprises included former FDC vice president Joyce Ssebugwawo who is named state minister for ICT. Ruhakana Rugunda is appointed Special Envoy in the Office of the President.

18th – President Museveni announces 42 day total lockdown as a deadly covid19 second wave hits Uganda. Car movements are prohibited, curfew brought forward to 7pm.

24th – Gen. Wilson Mbadi is named new Chief of Defence Forces and Muhoozi Kainerugaba Commander of Land Forces in army reshuffle.