Sixth Parliament should serve as a useful reference for Oboth Oboth

The experiences of the Sixth Parliament can guide the Twelfth Parliament

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | Dear Oboth Oboth, by examining the successes and decisions from that Sixth Parliament, I strongly believe that you can identify effective strategies that resonate with people today as you take charge of the 12th Parliament. Adopting similar practices will boost productivity and build trust with constituents.

It is crucial to focus on innovative policymaking that addresses the issues of ordinary people “Omuntu wa wansi”. These issues include economic recovery, healthcare, and education and health reforms that are essential to the welfare of the average Ugandan citizen.

The Sixth Parliament is widely remembered as a robust, “no-holds-barred” legislature that set a historic benchmark for rigorous debate and executive accountability. Chaired by the late Speaker James Wapakhabulo and later by Francis Ayume, the House was marked by openness, independence, and strong oversight.

The Sixth Parliament protected its independence while enacting important constitutional, financial, and administrative reforms, showcasing a strong model that contemporary lawmakers can emulate. Its achievements underscore the significant role a legislature can play in shaping a nation’s trajectory through effective governance.

Despite being dominated by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) under the one-party “Movement System”, MPs aggressively utilized parliamentary powers to address pressing issues. The house made history by censuring powerful cabinet ministers, a rare occurrence that highlighted its commitment to accountability and transparency.

The willingness to confront those in authority over corruption and conflict of interest set a precedent that future parliaments should aspire to replicate. This environment of scrutiny ensured that ministers were held accountable for their actions and decisions, fostering a culture of integrity within public service.

The legislature debated and passed laws central to the post-Constituent Assembly period, which were vital for navigating the complexities of a transitioning political landscape. Furthermore, it initiated major investigations into the privatization of state enterprises and parastatals, such as Uganda Airlines, which were crucial steps in holding those in power to account and ensuring that public resources were managed effectively. This proactive stance in legislation and oversight laid a foundation for responsible governance that the Twelfth Parliament would do well to emulate.

Indeed, the debate in Uganda’s Sixth Parliament is widely regarded as a high point in the country’s legislative history, distinguished by its independence, intellectual rigour, and remarkable fearlessness. The Sixth Parliament is often praised for being less corrupt and more willing to limit government power than later parliaments, offering a powerful reminder of the possibilities inherent in a dedicated legislative body committed to its principles.

Wapakhabulo actively mentored younger and newer MPs, fostering a culture of rigorous research, principled debate, and bipartisanship that elevated the quality of discussions. He educated a house where competence and logical reasoning were valued more than strict party loyalty. Such mentorship by experienced members is crucial for creating a legacy of thought leadership in the legislature. By empowering newer MPs, the parliament would foster a thriving political environment that encourages fresh ideas and perspectives, ultimately resulting in better policymaking.

The quality of the debate was remarkably high, characterized by well-researched arguments that frequently put the executive on the defensive. This intellectual engagement ensured that critical issues received the thorough examination they deserved, allowing legislators to make informed decisions aligned with their constituents’ interests. The legislature prioritized institutional dignity over blind allegiance, laying a foundational legacy for Uganda’s constitutionalism and democratic practices.

Speaker, I believe that if you strive to do it the Wapakhabulo way, actively mentoring younger and newer MPs, and fostering a culture of rigorous research and principled debate, you will have figures like Salaamu Musumba, Capt. Guma Gumisiriza, Dan Wandera Ogalo and Maj. John Kazoora, alongside voices such as Winifred Byanyima, Winnie Kizza, Cecilia Ogwal (RIP), Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Sarah Opendi, Medard Lubega Sseggona, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and Beatrice Atim Anywar. When the above stood to debate, the parliament fell silent, and those who followed the plenary on television were left impressed. Their eloquence and the depth of their arguments captivated audiences and set a standard for parliamentary discourse.

These prominent figures made the parliamentary plenary discussions engaging and meaningful because their contributions were rooted in facts and thorough research. This is what we want to see in the 12th Parliament—a commitment to eloquent debate, a dedication to transparency, and a relentless pursuit of policies that uplift the ordinary Ugandan citizen.

By ensuring that this spirit of rigorous debate and accountability prevails, the Twelfth Parliament can foster a renewed trust in governmental institutions and engage citizens more deeply in democratic processes.

Congratulations on your election as the Speaker of the 12th Parliament

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Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre