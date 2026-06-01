Analysts weigh Museveni’s new cabinet faces

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni’s latest Cabinet reshuffle has ushered 30 new faces into an 81-member government, bringing together diplomats, doctors, lawyers, engineers, entrepreneurs and youth leaders in what analysts describe as one of the most diverse waves of appointments in recent years.

While several veteran ministers retained their portfolios, the appointments signal an effort to inject fresh expertise into government as Uganda navigates economic transformation, oil production, youth unemployment, regional diplomacy and public service reforms.

The reshuffle has generated both praise and debate, with political commentators interpreting the changes through different lenses—ranging from governance reforms to evolving political dynamics within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Speaking on Capital FM’s Capital Gang talk show on Saturday, political analyst Augustine Egesa argued that some ministerial transfers appeared designed to dismantle entrenched networks that had developed within certain ministries.

“The appointments, especially the switching of positions, are intended to disconnect some attachments that saw ministers appoint relatives in their dockets,” Egesa said, referring to allegations that have surfaced in various reports and dossiers over the years.

Former Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu viewed the reshuffle as reflecting broader shifts within the ruling establishment.

“NRM is winding up. Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) is taking the lead. Everybody now wants to get an endorsement of PLU. You can only lie to yourself by ignoring PLU,” Katuntu said.

Despite his observations, Katuntu urged the public to assess the new ministers on their performance rather than political speculation.

“I believe all the appointees should be given an opportunity to serve before any judgment is made,” he said.

Diplomat takes charge of Foreign Affairs

Among the most notable appointments is that of Adonia Ayebare as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ayebare brings extensive diplomatic experience to the ministry, having served for nearly a decade as Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

His career includes roles in regional peace processes, African Union engagements and multilateral climate negotiations. A former journalist turned diplomat, Ayebare is widely regarded as one of Uganda’s most experienced international negotiators and is expected to strengthen the country’s engagement on regional security, economic cooperation and global diplomacy.

Katuntu described him as possessing all the credentials required to lead the ministry.

Youngest faces in Cabinet.

The reshuffle also elevated younger leaders into national prominence. At 32, Mercy Faith Lakisa becomes one of the youngest members of Cabinet after her appointment as State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs.The Alebtong District Woman MP is a dental surgeon, entrepreneur and former student leader whose rise reflects the growing push for youth representation within government. Observers say her experience in youth mobilization and public service could help bridge the gap between government and Uganda’s predominantly young population.

Legal, business and health expertise

Another notable entrant is Siraj Musa Ali, a legal and taxation specialist known for his work at the Tax Appeals Tribunal and in commercial law practice. His appointment carries symbolic significance as it comes at a time when his father, veteran politician Moses Ali, exits Cabinet after decades of public service.

Katuntu described Siraj as “one of the best legal brains in the country.” In the economic sector, entrepreneur Sanjay Tanna joins government as Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

Tanna, a former MP and prominent investor in Eastern Uganda, is expected to leverage his business experience to support industrialization, investment promotion and job creation.

Meanwhile, medical doctor Charles Ayume takes up the role of State Minister for Primary Health Care. Ayume, who previously chaired Parliament’s Health Committee, has long advocated for improved healthcare financing and stronger support for health workers.

Technical expertise for strategic sectors

The appointment of engineer Jonard Asiimwe Akiiki as Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation brings technical expertise from Uganda’s oil and gas industry into Cabinet.

His involvement in projects such as Kabaale International Airport and the Tilenga oil development project gives him practical experience in infrastructure development and industrial planning at a time when Uganda is preparing for commercial oil production.

In Karamoja Affairs, veteran minister Peter Lokeris has been replaced by John Baptist Lokii, a veterinary doctor and legislator known for his work on Parliament’s Budget Committee.

His appointment is expected to bring a blend of technical knowledge and budgetary oversight to one of the country’s most challenging development portfolios.

New voices in agriculture and local government

The agriculture sector will now be overseen by Robert Ndugwa Migadde, the Buvuma Islands MP and chairperson of the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus.

Migadde has built a reputation around advocacy for fisheries, agriculture and island-community development. Also entering Cabinet is David Calvin Echodu, whose background spans journalism, economics and development work through community-focused initiatives in health and education.

For local government, Justine Nameere transitions from media and advocacy into national leadership after her appointment as State Minister for Local Government.

Many Ugandans first came to know Nameere through her work as a television presenter before her entry into public service.

Mixed reactions

Veteran government spokesperson and Elderly MP for Eastern Uganda, Ofwono Opondo, defended the President’s constitutional authority to choose his Cabinet.

“It is the President’s choice because he knows his people given the constitutional mandate. The rest of us can only speculate but the President in his wisdom has the power to appoint,” Opondo said.

He acknowledged that some ministers would face heightened public scrutiny but argued that younger and first-time appointees deserved time to prove themselves.

“The young and new ministers should be given 100 percent benefit of doubt. It also depends on whether they are willing to learn,” he added.

However, analysts also questioned the continued expansion of Uganda’s executive, noting that the size of Cabinet remains a recurring governance concern.

Beyond the political debate, many observers agree that the latest appointments have introduced a new generation of professionals with strong academic credentials, international exposure and experience outside traditional politics.

Whether that expertise translates into improved service delivery and tangible results for Ugandans will ultimately determine the success of Museveni’s latest Cabinet as the new ministers prepare to face Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting in the coming days.