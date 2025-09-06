Xi meets Serbian president

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing on Thursday.

Vucic is in China for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China and Serbia made tremendous sacrifices and important contributions to defeating fascism on the Asian and European battlefields respectively during World War II (WWII), Xi said, adding that the two countries should uphold a correct historical perspective on WWII and safeguard the hard-won outcomes of the anti-fascist war as the current world is fraught with changes and turmoils.

He urged the two countries to continue strengthening multilateral coordination and firmly safeguard their rights and interests as well as international fairness and justice.

Xi noted that, as an ironclad friend, China supports Serbia in safeguarding its national interests and social stability, and in pursuing a successful development path suited to its own national conditions.

The two sides should enhance the alignment of their development strategies, fully leverage facilitation arrangements such as the free trade agreement, mutual visa exemptions and direct flights, and deepen cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, the digital economy and new energy to further advance China-Serbia relations, he added.

Vucic said Serbia fully supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi, noting that its principles, such as adhering to sovereign equality and advocating a people-centered approach, are of great significance to reforming and improving the global governance system.

Serbia will never forget the valuable support and assistance provided by China during its difficult times, and will continue to firmly support China on all issues concerning China’s core interests, Vucic said, adding that Serbia looks forward to further strengthening practical cooperation between the two countries. ■