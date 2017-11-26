Sunday , November 26 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / World’s first human head transplant

World’s first human head transplant

The Independent November 26, 2017 In The Magazine Leave a comment 106 Views

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A controversial surgeon who aims to carry out the world’s human head transplant claims to have successfully carried out the operation on a corpse.

The 18-hour operation showed that it is possible to reconnect the spine, nerves and blood vessels, according to controversial surgeon Professor Sergio Canavero.

At a press conference in Vienna, Professor Canavero announced that a team at Harbin Medical University had ‘realised the first human head transplant.’

Canavero said that the first operation on a living patient will take place ‘imminently’.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved