Works Ministry Seeks UGX 50bn for New Vehicle Registration System

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport is seeking more than 50 billion Shillings for the establishment of a new motor vehicle registration system. The system involves the entire process of allocating unique identification numbers to particular motor vehicles, which is currently a mandate of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The request is contained in a report on the National Budget Framework paper for the financial year 2019/2020 which was approved this evening by Parliament.

The budget committee observed that the ministry intends to put in place a system that will be synchronized with the driving permits, vehicle registration and the newly installed street cameras to enhance both safety and security on the road.

The committee recommended that the 47 billion Shillings be provided by the government for the establishment of the new motor vehicle registration system and an additional 8 billion shillings be provided for the construction of a one stop centre for registration of vehicles and drivers. The items are listed as unfunded priorities.

“The Committee observed that the one stop centre for vehicle and driver registration and licensing is critical in enforcing post vehicle registration. The Committee notes that implementation of this project will generate government revenue inform of transfer fees,” committee chair Amos Lugolobi said.

According to URA, with a registered motor vehicle, a user can easily claim ownership of their own vehicle or be the title owner since owner details are captured on the entry of the vehicle details in the URA system. The registration process also facilitates the acquisition of number plates and registration book for the motor vehicle.

It also for easy tracking of ownership in case of loss of the registration book, easy transfer of the motor vehicle and search of motor vehicle details.

Last year following a spate of armed attacks in the country, President Museveni unveiled 10 security points among which included installing electric plates which can be tracked on vehicles and motorbikes.

******

URN