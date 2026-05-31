Justice Kaitesi elected Uganda Judicial Officer’s SACCO chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Judicial Officers Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (UJO-SACCO) has elected Lady Justice Mary Kaitesi Kisakye as its new Chairperson.

Justice Kisakye succeeds Justice Boniface Wamala and will be tasked with strengthening members’ savings, expanding investments, and enhancing the financial empowerment of judicial officers.

She was elected during the SACCO’s Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Court of Appeal Conference Hall in Kampala on Saturday, where members reviewed the institution’s performance and discussed strategies for future growth.

Other members elected to the Executive Committee include His Worship Dr. Alex Karocho Mushabe as Vice Chairperson, His Worship Timothy Lumunye as Treasurer, Her Worship Jessica Chemeri as Secretary, Lady Justice Linda Lillian Tumusiime Mugisha representing Justices and Judges, Her Worship Naume Sikhoya representing Registrars and Chief Magistrates, Her Worship Evelyn Najjuko representing Magistrates, and His Worship Charles Yeteise representing retired judicial officers.

Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire was re-elected Chairperson of the Supervisory Committee, assisted by Her Worship Marion Ninsiima and Her Worship Sheila Fiona Angura. Upon her election, Justice Kisakye thanked members for the confidence they had placed in her and pledged to build on the achievements registered under the outgoing leadership.

“We will definitely take this SACCO to greater heights. I promise to work closely with the newly elected committee to strengthen the institution and improve services to members,” she said.

The elections marked a significant transition for the SACCO, which has served judicial officers for the past 13 years as a vehicle for savings, affordable credit, and investment. In his farewell remarks, outgoing Chairperson Justice Boniface Wamala commended members for their continued support and highlighted the SACCO’s achievements during the 2025 financial year.

He reported that membership had grown from 338 members in 2024 to 351 members by the end of 2025, while the loan portfolio increased from Shs1.84 billion to Shs2.259 billion.

Share capital, savings, and total assets also registered steady growth during the year. Justice Wamala noted that loan recoveries had improved significantly following the introduction of standing orders and announced that members would receive interest of 10 percent per annum on their savings.

He also revealed that a dividend of Shs5,000 per share had been recommended following the surplus recorded during the year.He, however, cautioned that the SACCO continues to face challenges, including low participation in the Special Savers Scheme, inadequate savings among some members, delayed subscription payments, and loan repayment defaults resulting from cancelled or unfunded standing orders.

“The SACCO’s potential remains largely underutilised,” Justice Wamala observed, urging members to embrace the cooperative spirit through active participation and consistent saving.Chairperson of the Supervisory Committee, Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire of the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court, challenged members to think beyond short-term financial needs and adopt a long-term vision for the institution.

“You cannot have cooperation without cooperators. Despite having 351 registered members, only about 100 to 120 actively participate in SACCO activities,” Justice Kiryabwire said.

He encouraged members to pursue ambitious growth targets and transform UJO-SACCO into a stronger and more sustainable institution, drawing lessons from Kenya’s Sheria SACCO.Lady Justice Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya, President of the International Association of Women Judges Uganda Chapter (IAWJ-UC), encouraged judicial officers, particularly women, to embrace saving and investing through the SACCO.

She shared her personal experience with the SACCO and described how disciplined saving had enabled her to appreciate the value of long-term financial planning.During discussions, members called for increased participation, stronger financial literacy programmes, and the introduction of tailored savings products to meet diverse needs, including housing, education, retirement, emergencies, and investment projects.

The meeting also proposed the establishment of an annual “SACCO Month” to intensify member mobilisation and savings campaigns, as well as strengthening mediation mechanisms for loan recovery before resorting to enforcement measures.

Representing the President of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association (UJOA), His Worship Vincent Muzeyi reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to collaborating with the SACCO in advancing the welfare and financial empowerment of judicial officers.

The AGM concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and the presentation of appreciation awards to members of the outgoing Executive Committee in recognition of their dedicated service and contribution to the growth of UJO-SACCO.

Members expressed confidence that under its new leadership, the SACCO is well-positioned to strengthen membership, expand its financial portfolio, and continue serving as a key pillar of economic empowerment within Uganda’s Judiciary.