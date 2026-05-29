Wininii Campaign: TotalEnergies Uganda intensifies consumer education on counterfeit lubricants

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | TotalEnergies Uganda has intensified its nationwide consumer awareness efforts through the ongoing Wininii Campaign, an initiative aimed at educating motorists and riders on how to identify genuine lubricants and protect their vehicles from the dangers of counterfeit engine oils currently circulating on the market.

The campaign, which started last week, is focusing on practical public sensitisation, encouraging vehicle owners to pay closer attention to where they purchase lubricants, how authentic products are packaged, and why using the correct engine oil is critical for vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and road safety.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the EU Intellectual Property Office, counterfeit goods account for an estimated 2.5% of global trade, with automotive spare parts and lubricants among the sectors most affected in developing markets. Industry experts warn that counterfeit lubricants can significantly reduce engine life, increase fuel consumption, and lead to costly mechanical failures.

In Uganda, where boda bodas, taxis, buses, and trucks form the backbone of daily mobility and commerce, the use of poor-quality or counterfeit lubricants poses a growing challenge for motorists and transport operators alike.

Speaking about the campaign, Henry Kamukama, a lubricants mechanical supervisor at TotalEnergies Uganda, said the company’s current focus is on empowering consumers with knowledge to make safer and more informed choices.

“Many vehicle owners only realise they have purchased counterfeit lubricants after experiencing engine problems, overheating, excessive fuel consumption, or unexpected breakdowns. Through the Wininii Campaign, we are helping customers understand how to identify genuine products, why the right lubricant matters, and the dangers associated with counterfeit oils,” Kamukama said.

As part of the campaign, TotalEnergies Uganda is highlighting three of its key lubricant products tailored for different segments of the transport sector.

Hi-Perf is formulated for motorcycles and boda bodas, offering protection for engines that operate under high temperatures and heavy day-to-day usage common among commercial riders. Rubia is designed for diesel-powered engines such as trucks, buses, and taxis, helping maintain engine durability and performance under demanding commercial workloads and Quartz, is developed for petrol-powered vehicles and is engineered to support engine cleanliness, fuel efficiency, and long-term engine protection.

Agaba Hillary, a mechanic based in Kasangati said, “Most of the engine problems we see today are caused by poor-quality or counterfeit oil and parts. Many drivers buy lubricants because they are cheap without checking whether they are genuine. In the long run, they end up spending much more on engine repairs, overheating issues, and reduced vehicle performance. People need to understand that the right oil protects the engine and saves money over time.”

Kamukama urged motorists to remain vigilant and only purchase lubricants from verified and authorised dealers and agents.

“Consumers should pay attention to packaging quality, safety seals, labelling, and purchase points. Genuine lubricants are manufactured to strict quality standards, but counterfeit products often imitate branding while lacking the protective properties required to ensure proper engine performance,” he explained.

With Uganda’s vehicle population continuing to grow alongside increased demand for commercial transport services, industry players emphasise the need for public awareness around genuine automotive products to protect consumers from avoidable repair costs and improve road safety standards.

Through the ongoing Wininii Campaign (scratch the authentication seal, to verify Dial *236*44# and stand a chance to win prizes) , TotalEnergies Uganda intends to contribute to a better-informed market where motorists understand not only the importance of using the right lubricant, but also appreciate the long-term benefits of protecting their engines with genuine products.