I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series returns with Champions League vibes Saturday

Entebbe, Uganda | GOLF CORRESPONDENT | The I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series 2026 returns this Saturday, May 30, at Entebbe Club, for the second quarterly and third overall event of the season.

The series returns just weeks after it hosted a cross-border leg at the same venue, where the Katogo team beat visiting Kenyan golfers, predominantly Limuru Country Club players. The home team won by 16.5 points to 11.5, to claim the return leg of the ‘Migingo Skirmishes.’

This time round, the series returns with a football theme. With the Champions League final between Arsenal and title holders PSG happening on the same day, the tournament stakeholders have confirmed the match will be viewed on a large HD screen at the 19th hole experience.

“As sports enthusiasts, we enjoy more than just golf. That’s why we saw it fitting to offer golfers a Champions League finale experience within our usual fun-filled 19th hole experience. We don’t want golfers to endure the inconvenience of rushing to go elsewhere to catch the match. We shall screen the match on a giant LED screen, at the comfort of the 19th hole. So, I want to reassure all golfers that this Saturday’s 19th hole experience is going to be one for the books,” said Annette Nakiyaga, I&M Bank Marketing and Corporate Communications boss.

The viewing experience will be complemented by a football jersey dress code and will be headlined by Janzi Band, alongside an amazing DJ lineup. The hosting duties will be handled by renowned Arsenal fan and comedian Patrick Idringi ‘Salvador.’

On the course, golfers will play the ‘Call Your Shots’ format, which makes a return to the series, having been played in the past. In this format, players must declare the specific clubs they intend to use on each hole before teeing off. Only the declared clubs may be used, and each must be used at least once.

The event shall have a hole-in-one prize car, an Outlander Sport (X-Force), courtesy of Victoria Motors, and insured by GA Insurance, who are also partners of the series.

No golfer has sunk a lucky hole-in-one shot yet during the Katogo series. Entebbe-born seasoned amateur golfer Morris Ongwech aced hole 16, during the season opener, but missed out on the prize, which was staked for hole 10.

The I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series is sponsored by Johnnie Walker, Victoria Motors, GA Insurance, RwandAir, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kampala Serena Hotel, Fenon Events, Goldman’s Luxury, NBS Sport, Case Hospital, and Time Cop Security