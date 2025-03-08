Women’s Day: Insights from CPA women professionals

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Julius Businge | KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Professional women accountants have called on their peers to embrace agility, resilience, integrity, continuous skill development, adaptability, and confidence to excel in their careers and navigate workplace challenges.

This powerful message was delivered by CPA professionals Freda Anne Namatovu, Gloria Wakooba, and Nancy Owino Amuge during the Women in Accountancy Forum, organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) on March 7 in Kampala, ahead of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Namatovu emphasized the importance of women assuming leadership roles and being positioned in areas where their strengths can shine. She encouraged women to align their purpose with that of their organizations, ensuring they make a distinctive impact.

“You should bring something unique to the table. Do not be afraid to work under someone; success often comes through dedication and even voluntary service.

Those who maintain balance in life tend to be the most successful,” she said.

Wakooba highlighted the significance of mentorship in career advancement, sharing her personal experience of being mentored by a Principal at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) during her second year at the university.

“Never say no to an opportunity. If you lack knowledge in a particular area, take the initiative to research and learn. I always believe that as long as I have my brain, I can create opportunities and sustain myself,” she said.

She also urged women to diversify their skill sets to remain relevant and adaptable in an ever-evolving world.

Owino, on the other hand, cautioned against stagnation in workplaces that do not recognize or reward talent and effort.

“When you know your worth, think beyond your current position,” she said. “Seek growth within your organization, but if opportunities are limited, be bold enough to explore new avenues for advancement.”

Participants at the forum commended ICPAU for creating a platform for women to exchange ideas, inspire one another, and foster personal and professional growth.

A key highlight of the event was the formation of the inaugural ICPAU Women’s Committee, whose members will serve on the ICPAU Council for a two-year term.

The committee is chaired by Gloria Wakooba and includes members Edith Kakuba, Florence Emojong, Rosette Kafuko, Juliet Namyalo, Marion Atuhura, Sylvia Adong, Agnes Khwaka, Stella Atwine, and Margret Saano.

As women continue to break barriers in accountancy and leadership, forums like these reinforce the importance of collective empowerment, mentorship, and the pursuit of excellence in the profession, experts in this area say.