Inside the Nairobi Declaration

Africa Forward Summit adopts 11-point Nairobi declaration to advance inclusive growth, innovation

Nairobi, Kenya | AGENCIES | Leaders from African countries and France a week back adopted the Nairobi Declaration at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, setting out priority areas for cooperation on security, trade, energy and technology amid global economic uncertainty.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced €23 billion ($27 billion) in investment commitments linked to Africa during the summit, with €14 billion expected from French companies and €9 billion from African investors and partners.

The two-day summit, co-hosted by Kenya and France, brought together more than 30 African heads of state and government, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and representatives from international financial institutions, the European Union and the private sector.

The declaration outlines 11 areas of cooperation, including strengthening peace and security, advancing sustainable agriculture, building resilient health systems, supporting green industrialization and energy transition, unlocking the blue economy and expanding digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Other priorities include reforming the international financial architecture, investing in youth skills and innovation, strengthening infrastructure and regional trade, mobilizing development finance and promoting industrialization and value-added manufacturing.

“We adopt this Declaration as a shared roadmap for action,” the statement read in part. “We call upon governments, the private sector, development partners and civil society to work together in advancing this vision.”

Leaders also pledged support for African-led peace and security initiatives and renewed calls for reform of the UN Security Council to increase African representation.

The agreement commits to expanding investment in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence systems and local production of vaccines and medicines.

The declaration frames Africa as a strategic partner in global economic and political affairs rather than a recipient of aid.

“We recognize Africa not only as a market of the future but also as a partner in production, innovation and global economic leadership,” the leaders said.

“We met against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and conflicts such as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, geo-economic competition and instability, deepening inequalities, increasing global economic uncertainty, fragmentation and global macroeconomic imbalances,” it added.

African leaders further lobbied for an end to the export of raw materials, instead rooting the adoption of value addition to ensure the continent benefits from its resources.

“Together, we will build a future defined by sustainable growth, resilience and shared prosperity,” they said.

Source: CGTN