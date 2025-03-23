Winner Global Scoops Shs40bn Road Project in Nansana

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Nansana Municipality is set for a major infrastructure boost as Winner Global Enterprises Ltd signed contract documents for a Shs40.9 billion road construction and upgrading project under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP). The project, which aims to enhance road infrastructure and improve mobility, will see approximately 6.06 kilometers of key roads in Nansana upgraded.

Henry Mugenyi, CEO of Winner Global, assured the public of timely delivery and high-quality standards. “We are already on the ground and will deliver the project before the deadline,” he said during the signing ceremony at Nansana Municipal Offices on March 11.

Mugenyi said the company is committed to stakeholder collaboration, health and safety provisions, and adherence to contract specifications.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, urged the contractor and partners to ensure the project meets its goals.

“I have faith in the contractors,” he said, praising Ugandan companies for leading infrastructure projects and boosting local content. He also stressed the importance of safety, environmental standards, and providing alternative routes during construction.

The project, funded by the Ugandan government and the World Bank, will upgrade roads such as Nansana-Nabweru Road (1.66 km), New Era Nabweru-Katooke Link (2.0 km), and Nabweru-Kazo Central Link (1.60 km). Works are set to begin in April 2025, with completion expected within 18 months.

Scope of work includes relocating utility lines, installing solar street lighting, and constructing footways for pedestrian safety. The project will also address health, safety, and gender concerns, including HIV/AIDS awareness.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, aiming to boost trade, create jobs, and improve quality of life. Once completed, Nansana residents will enjoy better connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, and safer public spaces.