Wildlife attacks renew fear in Abim district

Abim, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Abim District are living in constant fear as stray wild animals continue to attack people and destroy property, leaving a farmer seriously injured. James Lokwang, a retired nursing officer from Abim District Local Government, was attacked by buffaloes while working in his garden in Alokiwinyo Ward, Abim Sub-County. The incident has reignited concerns over human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Masimo Okwir, the LC1 Chairperson of Adagkolo Village, said residents are now living in constant fear, with wild animals repeatedly invading gardens, destroying crops, and injuring people. “Just about a month ago, a young man from Aninata was also attacked by wild animals. Although the victim received treatment, the community says they are still waiting for compensation,” Okwir said.

Okwir appealed to the Uganda Wildlife Authority to conduct community sensitization on how locals can protect themselves when animals stray into villages. He added that residents need guidance on safe ways of responding during animal encounters. Caleb Omwony, the LC3 Chairperson of Abim Sub-County, acknowledged that wildlife invasion is a serious and recurring problem.

He described the corridor near water sources as the most affected area, noting that animals frequently use it to access community land. Omwony revealed that in previous meetings, it was agreed that security personnel should be deployed along the corridor to help scare animals back to Kidepo National Park. However, this action has not yet been implemented, despite numerous letters sent to the office of the Resident District Commissioner seeking intervention.

He further called for urgent fencing of the reserve, arguing that promises of fencing are often made after tragic incidents but rarely implemented fully. “Is wildlife being prioritised over human life? When animals kill or injure people, little happens, but when a person kills a wild animal in self-defense, arrests quickly follow,” Omwony questioned. Martine Oryem, the Community Conservation Warden and Liaison Officer of UWA at Kidepo Valley National Park, confirmed awareness of the recent incident.

Oryem said UWA responded promptly by facilitating treatment for the victim at Abim Hospital, after which he was transferred to Lacor Hospital in Gulu for further care. Despite these assurances, residents say the situation remains tense and unpredictable, with communities in Abim continuing to count losses and tend to injuries.

***

URN