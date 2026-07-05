UCU revenues soar as student numbers rise

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda Christian University (UCU) has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing private universities, recording significant gains in student enrolment, revenue generation, research funding and infrastructure development, achievements that university leaders say have laid a firm foundation for academic excellence and long-term sustainability.

The milestones were highlighted during the university’s 27th Graduation Ceremony, where 1,274 students were awarded qualifications ranging from diplomas to PHD, marking another chapter in UCU’s steady institutional growth.

Unlike many higher education institutions grappling with declining enrolment and financial pressures, UCU says it has deliberately pursued a strategy that combines prudent financial management with investments in academic quality, infrastructure and research.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Aaron Mushyengyezi revealed that the university introduced a break-even model for all academic programmes to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, enabling the institution to strengthen its financial position while maintaining quality education.

“As management, we established a break-even point for academic programmes in order to cut operational costs, we have registered steady growth across various sectors of the university,” Prof. Mushyengyezi said, adding that one of the strongest indicators of that growth has been student enrolment.

The university has increased its student population from approximately 13,000 in 2020 to about 15,000 in 2026, a development attributed to strategic investments in new academic programmes, strengthening the UCU brand and improving campus facilities.

Financially, the institution has experienced remarkable growth over the past five years. Annual revenue rose from Shs45.4 billion in the 2021 financial year to Shs66.6 billion in the 2025 financial year, representing a substantial increase that has enabled the university to finance major capital projects largely through internally generated resources.

That financial strength has translated into visible infrastructure expansion. The university has acquired additional land and buildings at its Kampala Campus, constructed a new academic building valued at Shs4.2 billion using its own savings and purchased Kingdom View Guest House, which has become an income-generating asset.

In another strategic move to address growing demand for student accommodation and teaching space, UCU signed a 10-year lease agreement with the Ankara Foundation to utilise its property for accommodation and facilities for the School of Business.

Beyond physical expansion, the university is increasingly positioning itself as a research institution.Prof. Mushyengyezi said UCU has reorganised its research and partnerships office, enabling academic staff to attract competitive international grants worth approximately US$6 million.

To further strengthen innovation, the university has increased its internal research and innovation fund to Shs2.5 billion annually, supporting both staff and student researchers.

The university has also developed new policies governing research, intellectual property, knowledge management and partnerships while introducing an electronic grants management system with support from the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology.

According to university management, staff members have also undergone specialised training in grant writing, research communication and data analysis to improve competitiveness for international research funding.

These institutional gains formed the backdrop to the graduation of 1,274 students, comprising 698 females (55 per cent) and 576 males (45 per cent).

Among the graduates, 102 attained First Class honours, including 60 female and 42 male students, demonstrating continued academic excellence.

The overall best student was Dawn Acen, who graduated with a Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management after attaining an exceptional cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.91.

The best-performing male graduate was Marvin Tusiime Kagoro, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a CGPA of 4.85.

Chairperson of the University Council, Prof. Bishop Alfred Olwa, reminded the graduates that obtaining a degree marked the beginning rather than the end of their journey.

He challenged them to become ethical professionals capable of transforming society through integrity, compassion and servant leadership.

“Our nation needs graduates who refuse corruption, entrepreneurs who create opportunities for others, researchers who pursue truth, educators who inspire hope, healthcare workers who demonstrate compassion and leaders who seek justice and peace,” Prof. Olwa said.

He encouraged graduates to allow the Christian values nurtured during their studies to guide every aspect of their professional and personal lives.

University Chancellor Archbishop Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu urged the graduates to protect both their personal reputation and that of the institution wherever life takes them.

“The conduct you exhibit and the character you carry will either adorn or tarnish the name of this great institution,” he said, quoting Proverbs 22:1, “a good name is more desirable than great riches.”

Retired Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, the chief guest, commended parents and guardians for the sacrifices they had made to educate their children, describing their investment as one that had produced a skilled workforce for Uganda and the wider African continent.

He also applauded UCU’s leadership for maintaining a debt-free institution while expanding infrastructure and strengthening academic programmes.

As Uganda’s higher education sector becomes increasingly competitive, UCU’s latest achievements demonstrate that institutional growth is not measured solely by the number of graduates produced, but also by the ability to build sustainable finances, invest in research, expand infrastructure and produce graduates equipped with both professional competence and ethical leadership.