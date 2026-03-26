White House threatens to ‘unleash hell’ on Iran

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump will “unleash hell” if Iran refuses to make a deal over the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

“President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell,” she said at a White House press briefing. “Any violence beyond this point,” she said, will be because Iran “refused to understand they have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal.”

Leavitt declined to reveal whom Washington is negotiating with over how to end the war with Iran.

“We’re not going to get into the details of these negotiations and conversations that continue to take place as, of course, you can imagine, they are very sensitive diplomatic discussions,” she said.

Leavitt argued the war, breaking out on Feb. 28, remains on track to endure for four to six weeks.

There are no talks or negotiations between Iran and the United States, said Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei in an exclusive interview with India Today on Wednesday.

“No one can trust U.S. diplomacy,” Baghaei said, noting that Iran had a very catastrophic experience with U.S. diplomacy, evidenced by U.S. attacks during negotiations over the nuclear issue in the past.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman of Iran’s main military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the United States is negotiating with itself due to its internal strife.

He urged the United States to stop disguising its defeat as “an agreement,” adding, “the strategic power the enemies would brag about has turned into a strategic defeat.” ■