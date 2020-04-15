WFP cuts refugee’s food to Uganda by 30%

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Food Programme has cut the amount of food rations given to refugees in Uganda by 30%.

Uganda currently hosts over 1.4 million refugees from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi among other countries.

Titus Jogo, Adjumani refugee desk officer, says currently they are sensitizing the refugee communities through their leaders on the changes.

According to Jogo, the refugees were receiving 12 kilogrammes of maize or sorghum and two kilogrammes of beans per family member per month. He says the 30% reduction takes effect by on May 1, 2020.

Lydia Wamala, the WFP Uganda office spokesperson says the reduction is as result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wamala says the United Nations food agency is experiencing a shortfall in funds of 109 million US dollars down from the 209 million US dollars with most donor countries prioritizing the fight against the coronavirus. Early this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) categorized COVID-19 as a pandemic of global concern.

Proscovia Ayikoru, a South Sudanese refugee now living in Agojo Refugee Camp in Adjumani district, says even before the reduction of the food rations, she and her family were eating once a day.

Ayikoru says the condition is worse with the ban on public transport, they can’t sell stones they used to quarry to supplement the meagre food rations they receive from WFP.

Uganda has recorded 55 cases of COVID-19, eight of whom have since been discharged from hospital after recovering from the contagious disease that has claimed many lives worldwide.

